Tories warn of £45 billion Labour tax 'bombshell'

The Conservatives claim a £45 billion tax and debt "bombshell" will detonate if the Labour Party takes power.

It comes as the Tories launch an attack poster showing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn with a bomb behind his head and the slogan: "Corbyn: No Bombs for our Army, One big bombshell for your family."

Chancellor Philip Hammond and Brexit Secretary David Davis will attempt to drive the election battle on to the economy at a joint campaign event later.

Mr Davis said: "Jeremy Corbyn's nonsensical and irresponsible ideas pose a grave risk to the future of Britain's economy and the finances of every family in the country.

"His many, ill-thought-through promises simply don't stack up and could not be paid for.

"The damage this bombshell would do to the country's finances if Corbyn's coalition of chaos were given the keys to Downing Street would be disastrous."