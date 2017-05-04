Alanis Morissette's ex-manager jailed for stealing £5m from singer

Alanis Morissette's former business manager has been jailed for six years after stealing £5.4 million from her.

Jonathan Schwartz, 47, wept and apologised at the hearing in Los Angeles, saying he took full responsibility for his behaviour and would have a life of shame because of it.

A judge ordered Schwartz to repay Morissette the money, who found fame in the Nineties with hits like Ironic and Hand in My Pocket.

In a victim statement, Morissette had urged a stiff sentence, saying Schwartz had stolen her trust and money for years.

"He did this in a long, systematic, drawn-out and sinister manner" that would have bankrupted her within three years had the thefts continued, the singer said.