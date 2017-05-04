Australian MP left in stitches after watching US comedy Veep

An Australian MP knocked himself out on a kitchen counter after being reduced to hysterics by American comedy Veep and choking on his dinner.

Graham Perret ran from his living room to the kitchen as he began choking due to his laughter, only to knock himself out.

Mr Perret was left in the hospital with a bruised eye and three stitches.

Asked about the incident on Twitter by Julia Loiuse-Dreyfus, who stars in Veep, he said he had been watching episode one of the new series, describing it as "pure gold".