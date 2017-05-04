Brit arrested in Cambodia on child sex charges

A British man has been arrested in Cambodia on suspicion of abusing young girls.

Police named the man, believed to be a doctor, as 68-year-old Clive Cressy. It is thought he is from Hove in East Sussex.

Four underage girls were involved, according to Cambodian child protection charity Action Pour Les Enfants (APLE).

Local media reported the Brit was arrested at a cafe last week.

An online video purporting to show a raid of his apartment showed a police officer holding up a passport of a 68-year-old British man with the name Clive Robert Kingsley Cressy clearly visible.

A girl's dress, a stack of DVDs, including the BFG and Indiana Jones, and multiple board games can also be seen in the room as well as a pink heart-shaped music box.

The Foreign Office said: "We are in contact with the Cambodian authorities following the arrest of a British man in Phnom Penh."