Duke of Edinburgh to stand down from royal duties for good from August, Buckingham Palace announces

The Duke of Edinburgh is to stand down from royal duties for good from August, Buckingham Palace has announced. Prince Philip, 95, is the longest serving consort in British history and the oldest serving partner of a reigning monarch. A letter from Buckingham Palace says the Duke has "decided he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year" and he has "the full support of the Queen".

Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements but after August will not be accepting new invitations for visits. He may still choose to attend certain public events "from time to time". The Duke will attend an event today with the Queen at St James's Palace. Prince Philip is a patron for more than 780 organisations, but he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements. The Queen will continue with her full programme of engagements.

The announcement was made after a meeting of household staff was called at Buckingham Palace at 10am on Thursday. There was fevered speculation around the world about what the meeting would be about but Buckingham Palace had previously refused to comment but insisted there is "no cause for alarm".

Both the Queen and the Prince fulfilled engagements on Wednesday before the announcement was made. The Queen met Prime Minister Theresa May at Buckingham Palace to formally agree the dissolution of parliament ahead of the general election, while Prince Philip attended Lord's Cricket Ground to open a new stand.

Prince Philip has been at the Queen's side supporting her for more than 60 years. He was born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark on the island of Corfu on June 10 1921 to Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg. In 1928 he moved to England and later went on to join the Royal Navy.

