More than 20 killed in Iran coal mine explosion

An explosion at a coal mine in northern Iran has left at least 22 dead and many more injured.

Unconfirmed reports suggested at least 35 had been killed in the incident at the Zemestanyurt mine on Wednesday, which lies nine miles from Azad shahr in the Golestan province.

Several officials blamed the explosion on accumulated gas and said it was affecting rescue efforts.

President Hassan Rouhani has issued an order demanding his government use all available resources to find those still trapped, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The province will observe three days of mourning, Iranian state television reported.