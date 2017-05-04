Diver rescued after 11 hours in sea off north coast of Scotland

A diver has been rescued after spending 11 hours in the sea off the northern coast of Scotland.

The man was reported to be "conscious and in a reasonable condition", after being found following a major search operation.

The diver was reported missing from a dive boat in the Pentland Firth - the sea between mainland Scotland and the Orkney Islands at 5.20pm on Wednesday.

Shetland Coastguard co-ordinated an "extensive search" of the area which involved three lifeboats and two rescue helicopters.

Shoreline searches were also carried out, while radio broadcasts were made to all vessels in the area to keep a look out for the missing diver.

At 3.15am on Thursday the crew of sail training vessel Yunyi Baltiets, which was passing through the Pentland Firth, reported it had rescued the diver from the water two miles east of Duncansby on the north-eastern tip of Scotland.

The diver was then transferred to a lifeboat and taken to a hospital on the mainland.

Gary Harris, who was co-ordinating the incident in Shetland Coastguard Operations Centre, said: "During search operations at sea, it's incredibly challenging to spot a head in the water especially at night.

"The diver was very fortunate to be spotted by the crew on the sail training vessel Yunyi Baltiets and taken aboard safely.

"He is reported to be conscious and in a reasonable condition considering he has spent 11 hours in the water."

The rescue of the diver comes just three days after a 22-year-old surfer was rescued after spending 32 hours in the sea off the west coast of Scotland.