Donald Tusk: Negotiations will be impossible if we keep arguing

Donald Tusk has appealed for the European community to show "mutual respect" in the wake of escalating tensions, as the "stakes are too high".

His comments come a day after Theresa May accused the "bureaucrats of Brussels" of seeking to influence the outcome of the General Election on June 8, through threats and leaked misreporting.

During a press conference on Thursday, the President of the European Council appealed for calm and told reporters "negotiations are difficult enough as they are" without "arguing".