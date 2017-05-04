- ITV Report
-
Donald Tusk: Negotiations will be impossible if we keep arguing
Donald Tusk has appealed for the European community to show "mutual respect" in the wake of escalating tensions, as the "stakes are too high".
His comments come a day after Theresa May accused the "bureaucrats of Brussels" of seeking to influence the outcome of the General Election on June 8, through threats and leaked misreporting.
During a press conference on Thursday, the President of the European Council appealed for calm and told reporters "negotiations are difficult enough as they are" without "arguing".
The Prime Minister had claimed "threats against Britain have been issued by European politicians and officials... all of these acts have been deliberately timed."
In reply, Mr Tusk told reporters: "If we start arguing before they [negotiations] even begin, they will become impossible.
"The stakes are too high to let our emotions get out of hand, because at stake are the daily lives and interests of millions of people on both sides of the Channel."
He added: "We must keep in mind that in order to succeed, we need today... moderation, mutual respect and the maximum of goodwill."