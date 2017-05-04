Ex-CBeebies presenter: 'Parents criticised my decision not to wear prosthetic arm'

Former CBeebies presenter Cerrie Burnell has defended her stance not to bow to parents who were critical of her for not wearing a prosthetic arm.

Ms Burnell, who was born with part of her right arm missing, faced calls from viewers of the BBC kids' show to cover up her stump for fear it was scaring their children.

The 37-year-old left the show after eight years in March, and has since revealed to ITV's Loose Women the scale of the backlash she received for not wearing an artificial limb.

Nine people went to the length of lodging official complaints with the broadcaster, she disclosed.

But speaking on Loose Women, Ms Burnell said she had considered herself "beautiful" without the limb since a young age - and described parents' complaints as "akin to racism".