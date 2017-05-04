Father jailed for 'appalling' murder of baby son in fit of rage

A father who murdered his three-month-old son by hurling him "vigorously" against a hard surface in a fit of temper has been jailed for life.

Robert Hinz, 34, was convicted of murder and three counts of causing grievous bodily harm following a 12-day trial at Winchester Crown Court.

He will serve a minimum of 21 years.

His son, Julian Hinz, was taken to hospital from his Bournemouth flat after being subjected to a "truly appalling" act of violence on April 8 last year.

The baby suffered skull fractures, brain trauma and fractured ribs, inflicted by "squeezing", before he sustained the fatal injuries.

He died the following day after doctors decided to turn off his life support.