- ITV Report
Father jailed for 'appalling' murder of baby son in fit of rage
A father who murdered his three-month-old son by hurling him "vigorously" against a hard surface in a fit of temper has been jailed for life.
Robert Hinz, 34, was convicted of murder and three counts of causing grievous bodily harm following a 12-day trial at Winchester Crown Court.
He will serve a minimum of 21 years.
His son, Julian Hinz, was taken to hospital from his Bournemouth flat after being subjected to a "truly appalling" act of violence on April 8 last year.
The baby suffered skull fractures, brain trauma and fractured ribs, inflicted by "squeezing", before he sustained the fatal injuries.
He died the following day after doctors decided to turn off his life support.
Speaking after the hearing, Detective Inspector Richard Dixey, of Dorset police, said: "This was a truly appalling crime.
"Julian Hinz was only three months old but in his short life, he had been subjected to acts of violence by his own father, someone with whom he should have been safe.
"Robert Hinz was unable to control his anger and aggression and this cost Julian his life."
He said a Serious Case Review was under way to determine whether authorities could have done more to prevent Julian's death.
The trial heard how the child's mother, Monica, had left the baby in a cot in the care of Robert, before going out shopping.
His uncle was in another room looking after three other children when Robert was heard shouting "call an ambulance, he's not breathing".
Jurors heard that during the 999 call, he could be heard shouting, swearing, hitting walls and damaging property before being told to calm down.