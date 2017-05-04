French election: Macron warns of 'civil war' under Le Pen

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has warned there will be "civil war" if his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen is elected.

In a TV debate before France goes to the polls on Sunday, both contenders sought to land damaging blows that highlighted their polar opposite visions for the country.

Le Pen painted the former banker and economy minister as a servant of big business and finance, and declared herself "the candidate of the people, of the France that we love."

Saying that Islamic extremists must be "eradicated" in the wake of repeated attacks since 2015, Le Pen charged that Macron wouldn't be up to the task.

Macron countered that Le Pen's anti-terror plans would play into the hands of the extremists and divide France.

He added: "This is what the terrorists expect. It's civil war, it's division, it's heinous speech."