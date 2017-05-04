Greater Manchester Police fined £150,000 over lost victim interview DVDs

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has been fined £150,000 after it allowed DVDs containing interviews with victims of violent or sexual crimes to get lost in the post.

The discs, which showed named victims talking openly, have never been found despite being sent to the Serious Crime Analysis Section (SCAS) of the National Crime Agency by recorded delivery.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) found the force breached data protection law as it failed to keep highly sensitive personal information in its care secure and did not have appropriate measures in place to guard against accidental loss.

The ICO investigation also revealed that the force had been sending unencrypted DVDs by recorded delivery to SCAS since 2009 and only stopped after the security breach in 2015.

GMP was previously fined £150,000 in 2012 after an unencrypted USB stick was stolen.

ICO enforcement group manager Sally Anne Poole said: "When people talk to the police they have every right to expect that their information is handled with the utmost care and respect.

"Greater Manchester Police did not do this.

"GMP was cavalier in its attitude to this data and it showed scant regard for the consequences that could arise by failing to keep the information secure."