Hull boss Marco Silva has shrugged off speculation linking him with other Premier League clubs in the summer

Hull boss Marco Silva has shrugged off speculation linking him with a number of other Premier League clubs in the summer.

Silva's reputation has rocketed since he took over at the KC Stadium in January after leading the Tigers on an improbable run to the brink of top-flight survival.

Reports suggest Silva could be top of the list for a number of rivals at the end of the season with West Ham, Southampton and Watford among those mentioned.

But Silva refused to give any indication over his long-term future and insisted he is only focusing on Saturday's crucial clash with already-relegated Sunderland.