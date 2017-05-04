Hull boss Marco Silva has shrugged off speculation linking him with other Premier League clubs in the summer

- ITV Report
Hull boss Marco Silva has shrugged off speculation linking him with a number of other Premier League clubs in the summer.
Silva's reputation has rocketed since he took over at the KC Stadium in January after leading the Tigers on an improbable run to the brink of top-flight survival.
Reports suggest Silva could be top of the list for a number of rivals at the end of the season with West Ham, Southampton and Watford among those mentioned.
But Silva refused to give any indication over his long-term future and insisted he is only focusing on Saturday's crucial clash with already-relegated Sunderland.
Oumar Niasse was one of Silva's first signings in January and the Tigers striker believes the Portuguese coach is destined for bigger things.
"He can be a big manager," Niasse said. "He is already a very good manager but I think he can be even bigger.
"He just needed to prove himself first - he did it in Portugal and after that he is doing it in England. I think he's going to do better than what he is doing now.
"The way he came here, he had a lot of things to change and he didn't have the time - just six months. If he had more time with his players, he can do (even more)."