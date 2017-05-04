Jose Mourinho deflection tactics have worked thus far - now his comments mean Man United Europa League glory is a must

Jose Mourinho has laid down the gauntlet to his team. Credit: PA

By Pete Hall

That famous old Jose Mourinho siege mentality has well and truly taken hold at Old Trafford. Injuries, a fixture list that is inhumane, inept referees and goalkeepers upping their game against his side - we have heard it all from Mourinho this season as he attempts to mask what is proving to be an ultimately disappointing campaign for Manchester United. Despite embarking on their longest unbeaten run in a top flight season, 12 league draws so far means finishing in the top four looks like a forlorn hope for Mourinho, with United sitting one point behind rivals Manchester City in fourth, with daunting trips to Arsenal and Tottenham to come. Many fans have been whispering it for a while, but now Mourinho has admitted what has been becoming more ostensibly obvious week on week as United have struggled to pick up consecutive wins - the Europa League is now priority, and the best route back into the Champions League. “Thinking about us as a team,” Mourinho said ahead Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first leg at Celta Vigo. “I think it would be a good achievement with so many problems we have and would allow us to be back to Champions League next season.

"So we have to try, that's what we are going to do, and honestly the Europa League for us now becomes more important.” Celta will be fresh, having all-but given up on their La Liga campaign to focus on the last four of continental competition, and if Mourinho is to be believed, his weary squad may struggle having played so many games in April. "This is the ninth match of April,” Mourinho bemoaned at the weekend, “it is not human." Nine games in the space of a month does sound like a excessive workload, with United’s congested treatment room adding further credence to Mourinho’s protestations. There is method to Mourinho’s musings, however. If you repeat something enough, it becomes gospel. Donald Trump rose to power by repeating simple, but ultimately meaningless slogans that the disgruntled masses could associate with. Mourinho’s deflection tactics have been similarly effective.

The truth is, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Monaco, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all played nine games in April too. if you want to be a top side, this is what happens; at the business end of the season, the games mount up. Conversely, though, Mourinho’s quotes about prioritising the Europa League and how it will complete the “circle” of trophies for United will have a similar effect to his fixture congestion rhetoric - fans now believe that United are a sure bet to go on to secure Europa League glory in Stockholm. The match in Vigo now represents a blank canvas. With the Europa League the priority, direct from the Cavalo’s mouth, United’s season starts here. It does not matter what has happened in the Premier League - win this competition and a seat at Europe’s top table is once again United’s. That was the goal at the start of the season. How they got there wasn’t important.

