Polls close in local elections across England, Scotland and Wales

Polling stations have closed for local elections across many parts of England, Wales and Scotland.

Voting has been taking place at 88 councils across three countries - including all of those in both Scotland and Wales.

Six devolved regions have been selecting mayors for the first time.

Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday night, and ballot counting will begin shortly.

The results will be watched closely as a potential barometer of public opinion on the main parties just weeks ahead of the General Election on June 8.