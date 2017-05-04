- ITV Report
Polls close in local elections across England, Scotland and Wales
Polling stations have closed for local elections across many parts of England, Wales and Scotland.
Voting has been taking place at 88 councils across three countries - including all of those in both Scotland and Wales.
Six devolved regions have been selecting mayors for the first time.
Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday night, and ballot counting will begin shortly.
The results will be watched closely as a potential barometer of public opinion on the main parties just weeks ahead of the General Election on June 8.
First results are expected to come in overnight on Thursday, while others will be announced on Friday daytime.
Only some areas of England and Wales are counting overnight and none of the ballots in Scotland will be counted until Friday.
Just over seven million people were eligible to vote in the local elections, with 4,851 council seats up for grabs.
The elections have also seen six new mayor posts contested for the first time, in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough; Greater Manchester; Liverpool City Region; Tees Valley; West Midlands; and West of England.