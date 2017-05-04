May the 4th Be With You: Warwick Davis launches Star Wars Day celebrations

Actor Warwick Davis has kicked off Star Wars Day celebrations as he began a day of filming for the next instalment of the sci-fi series.

The Harry Potter actor will star alongside Tom Hardy, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: The Last Jedi when it launches in December

He tweeted a photo of what appears to be his younger self surrounded by a collection of Star Wars memorabilia.

He wrote: "Happy #StarWarsDay! May the 4th be with you! Today, I have the privilege of actually being in that galaxy far, far away at Pinewood Studios."