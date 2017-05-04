Obamacare: House of Representatives set for key healthcare bill vote

Donald Trump's plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) could take a step nearer to fruition with the House of Representatives set to vote on newly proposed legislation.

A key election campaign pledge, President Trump hopes to replace the ACA - commonly referred to as "Obamacare" - with a new bill, the American Health Care Act (AHCA).

On Thursday, the House of Representatives - Congress's lower chamber - will vote whether or not to pass the AHCA.

The Trump administration has had to modify and compromise on the bill in recent weeks in attempts to accommodate opponents.

A previous vote on the bill in March was pulled at the last minute in the belief it would not pass - a symbolic defeat for President Trump.