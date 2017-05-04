Paws to vote: The best dogs at polling stations

Local elections are underway and that can only mean one thing - a swathe of pictures of cute pets at polling stations have taken over social media.

Dogs of Britain have been doing their democratic duty by escorting their owners to vote...and then posing up for a photograph.

Grabbing a snap of dogs met at the polling station has also become a staple of modern democracy and a perk of casting a ballot.

Here are some of the best posted from today's election: