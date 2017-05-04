Prince Philip's royal service in numbers as he announces retirement

The Queen and Prince Philip Credit: PA

As the Duke of Edinburgh's announces his retirement, here is his royal service in numbers:

22,191 Solo engagements

The first acknowledgement of Philip's advancing years came in 2010 when it was announced he would relinquish his association with a number of his charities on his 90th birthday the following year.

The Duke of Edinburgh meets an elephant at London Zoo in 1963 Credit: PA

637 Solo overseas visits

The Prince has travelled extensively across the world as part of his royal duties - including 229 visits to 67 Commonwealth countries, and 408 visits to 76 other countries.

Philip giving a speech in 2005 Credit: PA

5,493 Speeches given

Despite withdrawing from public contact with his charities and organisations, the Duke will still keep in touch via correspondence - like signing certificates and sending messages.

785 Patronages

The Queen and Prince Philip at Ascot in 2004 Credit: PA

54 Presentation of colours

32 Service appointments

A march past during the presentation of new colours in Canberra in 2011 Credit: PA