So why has Prince Philip chosen to retire?

Prince Philip, pictured on Thursday, has decided to retire from public life. Credit: PA

When most people retire in their mid-sixties, it's quite something that the Duke of Edinburgh left it until his mid-nineties to announce he will step down from royal duties. What that means is he will have no formal engagements in his diary from this Autumn. And so for the first time in 70 years he will not have an official programme as the husband of first Princess Elizabeth and then Queen Elizabeth II. So what changes?

The Queen will not be appearing with Prince Philip at official engagements as of August. Credit: PA

From now own - Buckingham Palace says 'Team Windsor' will be stepping up. So you will see the Queen on visits with other members of the royal family. You will see the Queen doing visits alone. And you will see other family (Charles, Anne, Andrew, Edward) doing more. Interestingly, there is a synergy of timing here. As Prince Philip steps out of public life, his grandson Prince William will become a 'full-time royal'. He is giving up his job as an air ambulance pilot in East Anglia and will move back to London in September.

Prince William will become a full-time royal later this year. Credit: PA

The Queen, however, will not be stepping down. Her engagements will continue as plannned. And nor does the Monarch intend to do something similar in the future. Buckingham Palace will remind you of the speech, Princess Elizabeth gave in Cape Town in 1947: "I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong." This decision to retire has been described as a 'personal one' which the Duke took himself with the Queen's support. It was made in recent months after some significant milestones in recent years: the Queen becoming the longest serving Monarch in British history, and her 90th birthday last year. As for why it was announced today?

The world's media gather outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Credit: PA