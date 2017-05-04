Speculation surrounds Buckingham Palace announcement

Speculation over a significant royal announcement has been running since the early hours of Thursday morning.

When I went to bed last night, I knew of a statement this morning and that news later spread overnight on social media.

It developed into speculation about a death or an abdication or an illness.

What we do know this morning is that there will be a meeting for all household staff.

It is happening at 10am at Buckingham Palace and is being chaired by the head of the royal household, the Lord Chamberlain.

As to what staff will be told, we do not know.