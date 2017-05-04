Turkey, Iran and Russia call for 'de-escalation zones' in Syria

Turkey, Iran and Russia have signed an agreement calling for four "de-escalation zones" in Syria in the latest attempt to reduce violence.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said all of Idlib province, parts of Aleppo, Latakia and Homs were all included in the zones.

The agreement bans all weapons use and allows humanitarian aid into the de-escalation zones.

The Syrian air force is not expected to fly over the zones.

Officials from the three countries that back rival sides in the conflict signed the agreement on Thursday at cease-fire talks in Kazakhstan.

Russia's chief negotiator promised to work more closely with the United States and Saudi Arabia, and said Moscow was ready to send its observers to Syria's safe zones.

They continued that the US was still ignoring Russian attempts to establish closer military cooperation, but Moscow would keep trying.

However, some members of the Syrian opposition delegation shouted in protest and walked out of the conference room in the Kazakh capital, Astana, as well as calling for provisions for the country's territorial integrity.

The opposition has protested about Iran's participation at the conference, accusing it of being a party in the war that has killed some 400,000 people.

The Kazakhstan agreement calls for setting up four zones in northern, central and southern Syria.

UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura said the agreement was a step in the right direction towards establishing a ceasefire.