Ten things to know about the retiring Prince Philip

Prince Philip is the longest serving consort in British history Credit: PA

The Duke of Edinburgh is to stand down from royal duties from August, Buckingham Palace has announced. He has been at the Queen's side for nearly 70 years - but what is he best known for?

1. Devotion to the Queen

In November, the royal couple are due to reach their platinum wedding anniversary Credit: PA

The Duke has been by the Queen's side for nearly 70 years. He is the longest serving consort in British history - supporting the nation's longest reigning monarch. His support has been unwavering as he has stood by her side through each decade of her reign. Their compatibility has led to a successful long marriage - despite their contrasting personalities - with Philip seen as adventurous and tempestuous, and the Queen as more passive, cautious and conventional. The Duke has accompanied her throughout the triumphs and trials of her role as head of state. In November, the royal couple are due to reach their platinum wedding anniversary - 70 years since they wed.

2. Public duty

The Duke and the Queen meet an elephant during a visit to Whipsnade Zoo Credit: PA

Philip's life has been devoted to public duty. He has carried out thousands of engagements in the UK and around the world - from entertaining visiting presidents and hosting charity receptions to holding private dinners for military organisations.

3. His gaffes

Philip's controversial clangers - from describing Chinese people as "slitty eyed" to asking a sea cadet whether she worked in a strip club - are legendary. The Duke has never curbed his off the cuff remarks, and even at the age of 94 he was caught on camera swearing at an RAF photographer for taking too long to take a picture. Despite the criticism he has faced, Philip is famed for spicing up even the dullest of royal engagements.

4. The Duke of Edinburgh Award

The Duke speaks to young people on the 50th anniversary of the award Credit: PA

He set up his youth achievement award in 1956 and it has become one of the best known self development and adventure schemes for 14-24 year-olds. Millions have signed up to work towards their Bronze, Silver and Gold awards and the scheme has been praised for challenging young people and broadening their horizons.

5. No fuss approach

Prince Charles and Princess Anne being pushed on a swing by their father, the Duke of Edinburgh, with their mother Queen Elizabeth II looking on Credit: PA

The Duke is a no nonsense man, who cannot bear a fuss. He is not interested in his own legacy, illness does not require sympathy and his birthdays are kept as low key as possible.

6. Royal patriarch

The Queen and Prince Philip on their honeymoon Credit: PA

Although the Queen is head of state, it is Philip who is head of the Royal Family. A firm father, the Duke takes the lead behind closed doors. He also takes charge of family barbecues when the royals holiday at Balmoral.

7. Carriage driving

The Duke has a passion for carriage driving Credit: Pa

Philip is synonymous with carriage driving. He loves nothing more than to go haring through the countryside at high speed, whip in hand, in a horse drawn, wheeled carriage. "I am getting old, my reactions are getting slower, and my memory is unreliable, but I have never lost the sheer pleasure of driving a team through the British countryside," he explained in the book he wrote about the sport. The Duke is also a keen oil painter.

8. Naval service

The Duke of Edinburgh as Commander of the Frigate HMS Magpie in 1951. Credit: PA

He could have been First Sea Lord - the professional head of the Navy - had he not married Princess Elizabeth. But his naval career came to an end in 1951 due to the failing health of his father in law George VI, and when his wife became Queen a year later his destiny was set. His life at sea - following distinguished service during the Second World War - was put aside for royal duty, but he has always maintained close connections to the armed forces and their organisations. For Philip's 90th birthday, the Queen - who is well aware what he sacrificed - poignantly bestowed upon him the title of Lord High Admiral, titular head of the Royal Navy.

9. Dashing prince

Their wedding in 1947 Credit: PA

Philip was Princess Elizabeth's Prince Charming. Tall, blond and athletic, he was a royal heartthrob in the 1940s when he romanced the future Queen and married her in a fairytale ceremony. He has never been given the title of Prince Consort however, and it has suggested he has been offered it but he is simply not interested in his own standing.

10. Charity work

The Duke at a charity event in 2014 Credit: PA