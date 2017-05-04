Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino insists Kyle Walker's focus has not wavered amid speculation the defender is unhappy

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists Kyle Walker's focus has not wavered amid speculation the defender is unhappy at White Hart Lane. Pochettino picked Kieran Trippier ahead of Walker for last weekend's north London derby against Arsenal and the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea two weeks ago. Walker, who is reportedly keen on a move to Manchester City, is in the squad to face West Ham on Friday night and has trained as normal with the first team this week. "All 21 players are focused to help achieve the things we want to achieve," Pochettino said. "I am so calm. The players are calm. They know what happens inside.

It's important that the fans know that the players are calm and we will see at the end of the season whether the rumours are true or not." Asked about Walker's absence against Arsenal and Chelsea, Pochettino said: "For me every game is big. Crystal Palace was big. Swansea was a big game." He continued: "When you have players that deserve to play and play, then all players feel an important part of the team. "The rotation between Danny Rose and Ben Davies, or Kyle and Trippier, you can see their performances.

Kieran Trippier has stepped up to the plate in Walker's absence Credit: PA

Spurs have the chance to crank up the pressure on Chelsea this weekend - they can reduce the gap at the top to one point, before the Blues face Middlesbrough on Monday. They must first, however, beat West Ham at the London Stadium, where the Hammers have struggled for form this term. Tottenham confirmed last week they will move to Wembley next season while their own new stadium is completed, and Pochettino said he might even ask Slaven Bilic for some advice.

"Yes it will be a great opportunity. Before the game, after the game. Always is an opportunity to listen, to learn. He maybe can advise us on different things. "You need to adapt to different things in a new stadium. We are aware that next season will be very important for us. "It's important for the players and the club to know that next season will be tough." – Mauricio Pochettino