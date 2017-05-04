US army photographer captured the blast that killed her in final photo

A US army photographer's haunting image showing the bomb blast that claimed her life has been made public.

Hilda Clayton, 22, took the photograph of a mortar exploding and engulfing an Afgan soldier in flames just moments before her death during a training exercise together with Afghan forces.

She was killed together with an Afghan recruit she was training and several members of the Afghan National Army forces.

Army bosses have released her extraordinary photograph four years after the fatal accident during live-fire exercises in Laghman Province.