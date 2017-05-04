Votes cast in Ford Galaxy after polling station locked

Polling stations have appeared in schools, churches and community halls as many people across the country vote in the local and mayoral elections.

In Buckie, northern Scotland, a polling booth has even been set up in a car.

Elections staff were forced to think on their feet in Moray after arriving at the Royal British Legion branch which was to act as a polling station, only to find that it was locked.

Quick-thinking presiding officer Simone Evans took the decision to set up a polling booth in her car.

Ms Evans put "polling station" notices in the windows of her Ford Galaxy, the ballot box on the front passenger seat, and cleared the rear seat so voters could fill in their voting slips in private.

Moray’s deputy returning officer, Moira Patrick, praised Ms Evans for her quick thinking.

“She did exactly what all our elections staff are trained to do in the event of not being able to gain access to a polling place for whatever reason,” she said.

“It is part of their training but as far as I can recall this is only the second time it has ever had to be put into practice.”

Only two voters exercised their democratic rights inside the Galaxy before the legion's caretaking staff arrived to open up the building.