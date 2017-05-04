We continue to experience the same split in weather fortunes

A generally dry night for much of Britain, although the odd shower is possible towards the south where there's cloudier skies. Further north it'll be clearer and in Scotland a few pockets of frost are possible.

Tomorrow the cloud will remain across the southern half of Britain, although at times some bright spells may get through. From the Midlands northwards it'll be much sunnier throughout the day.

Temperatures in the sunshine won't feel too bad, however in the east with the onshore breeze it'll feel rather chilly.

ITV Weather Presenter Alex Beresford with the latest forecast: