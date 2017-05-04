Who is would-be French First Lady Brigitte Macron?

Will Brigitte Macron be France's new First Lady? Credit: PA

At the moment she is one of the most talked about women in France. And as well as potentially becoming the country's First Lady in a few days, she is also rumoured to be pondering the prospect of a prominent job in politics. This is unusual for France, as is the fact she has been her husband Emmanuel Macron's closest collaborator throughout his election campaign. But who is Brigitte Macron? Here is all you need to know.

Brigitte and Emmanuel met when he was 16 and she was in her forties. Credit: PA

At 64, Brigitte Macon is 25 years older than her 39-year-old husband. The couple met when she was about the age he is now; he was a teenager. The then married mother-of-three taught French literature in the northern French town of Amiens where Mr Macron attended a Catholic high school. Although she was never his teacher, she was in charge of the school drama club when he joined. They got to know each other when the 16-year-old Emmanuel suggested they write a play together. "We wrote, and little by little, I was totally awed by the intellect of this boy," she recalled in a documentary on French television last year. "His culture, his clever, well-formed head. Amazing."

The couple kiss during the election campaign. Credit: AP

Mr Macron's parents, worried about the budding love affair, sent him away for his last year of high school. Brigitte eventually divorced, returned to her maiden name, Trogneux, and joined him in Paris. The couple married in 2007. They have no children together but Mr Macron said his wife's three children and seven grandchildren are his family. There has been much mention of the age gap but feminists and commentators have been quick to point out there is the same difference between Donald and Melania Trump.

There is speculation Brigitte could be given a top political job. Credit: PA

Five facts about Brigitte Macron