Woman cleared of giving water to pigs outside slaughterhouse in two-year ordeal

A general view of a pig looking out of a vent in a transport lorry. Credit: AP

A woman has been found not guilty of mischief after giving water to pigs outside a slaughterhouse in Canada two years ago. Anita Krajnc, 49, was charged after pouring water through the openings of a metal trailer that was transporting the animals to their slaughter in June 2015. The year-long case drew global attention for pitting property rights against animal welfare. Krajnc, an animal activist who founded Toronto Pig Save - a group that "bears witness of animal suffering" - initially faced 10 years in prison if convicted, had continued to pour water through the gaps even after the driver ordered her to stop.

Anita Krajnc (right) joins to a demonstration to protest her innocence in March. Credit: PA

The court in Ontario was told the pigs were private property of the farmer, who could have given the animals something other than water. Krajnc argued she had done nothing wrong in helping the animals who she believed were suffering on a hot day. Police initially alleged she had given them "unknown liquid". Justice David Harris ruled that as the pigs were slaughtered anyway, Krajnc had not obstructed their "lawful use".

A pig nibbles on a metal bar of a trailer. Credit: PA