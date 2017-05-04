Woman was beaten to death in row over burst football

A mother and her father have been convicted of manslaughter for beating to death a neighbour in a row over a burst football.

Kelly Machin, 34, died from internal bleeding after she was attacked inside her own home in Waldwick Close, Leicester.

A court heard she had rowed with her neighbour Natalie Bollen, 28, after footballs were kicked into her garden by Bollen's children.

After Ms Machin burst a ball that landed in her property, Bollen and her father William Jelly, 48, entered the victim's home and attacked her.