'Liberty, Equality, Fraternity': Abseiling activists unveil anti-Le Pen banner from Eiffel Tower

The sign remained displayed from the Eiffel Tower for around 45 minutes. Credit: AP

Abseiling Greenpeace activists have unfurled a banner from the Eiffel Tower in apparent protest against far-right French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen. The banner, which carried the French national motto "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity", remained draped off the iconic Paris landmark for around 45 minutes before being taken down. Six environmental activists had slipped into the Tower at around 5am before descending from its lower archway.

The activists displayed the 'liberty, equality, fraternity' sign in the early Paris morning light. Credit: AP

The demonstration in the French capital, two days before the election's decisive second round, came amid student protests across the city on the final day of presidential campaigning. The Paris school district said 10 high schools were completely or partially blocked by protesters who said they oppose both traditionally outsider presidential candidates.

Emmanuel Macron has said his country has to find a common destiny and overcome the anger that is dividing it. Credit: AP

Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, who has seen his campaign backed by former US president Barack Obama, narrowly led the first round of polling. The 39-year-old Macron is the favourite to prevail over Le Pen in Sunday's head-to-head race after a bitter campaign that saw the pair trade a flurry of insults in Wednesday's fiery TV debate.