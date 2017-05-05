Blue pigment discovered by accident inspires new Crayola crayon

On Friday, Crayola announced it is introducing a new blue coloured crayon inspired by the accidental discovery of a “new to the world” blue pigment.

The inspiration for the crayon colour comes from chemist Mas Subramanian and his team at Oregon State University.

In 2009, Subramanian’s team were heating manganese oxide to explore its electronic property when a brilliant bright blue compound emerged from the furnace. The “serendipitous discovery”, although not quite the new, high-efficiency electronic material they were hoping for was, nevertheless, a research breakthrough.

The vibrant pigment is YInMn Blue and contains the elements Yttrium, Indium, Manganese, and Oxygen.