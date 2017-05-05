Brexit Secretary David Davis: We won't be bullied

Brexit Secretary David Davis said the British people will not be bullied. Credit: PA

David Davis has accused the European Commission of trying to bully the British people over Brexit. The Brexit Secretary spoke out in the wake of negative stories about Brexit talks. His comments come days after Prime Minister Theresa May accused Brussels of trying to influence the General Election.

Theresa May blasted Brussels in a speech outside Downing Street.

Mrs May's scathing attack was in response to a German newspaper report which claimed a EC President Jean-Claude Juncker had walked out of a meeting with her. The paper also quoted Mr Juncker as saying he was "10 times more sceptical than before". "I think this is Brussels gossip," Mrs May told reporters.

Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker at Downing Street last week.