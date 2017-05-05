- ITV Report
Brexit Secretary David Davis: We won't be bullied
David Davis has accused the European Commission of trying to bully the British people over Brexit.
The Brexit Secretary spoke out in the wake of negative stories about Brexit talks.
His comments come days after Prime Minister Theresa May accused Brussels of trying to influence the General Election.
Mrs May's scathing attack was in response to a German newspaper report which claimed a EC President Jean-Claude Juncker had walked out of a meeting with her.
The paper also quoted Mr Juncker as saying he was "10 times more sceptical than before".
"I think this is Brussels gossip," Mrs May told reporters.
Speaking on BBC One's Question Time, Mr Davis said there had been a "deliberately misleading briefing" to the press after the dinner at Downing Street last week.
He added that "the line was crossed" when further stories appeared suggesting Britain would be hit with an exit bill of 100 billion euro (£84.5 billion) - nearly double the previous estimates.
"Clearly what was happening was the commission was trying to bully the British people - and the British people will not be bullied, and the Government will not allow them to be bullied."
Mr Davis has already said Britain will not be paying the reported 100 billion euro Brexit bill.