Conservatives giving themselves 'wonderful platform' ahead of General Election, says ITV News analyst

The Conservatives are "winning seats back from Ukip and not losing them to the Lib Dems", putting them in a "wonderful platform" ahead of next month's General Election, ITV News' Election Analyst has said.

Early results from Thursday's local elections gave a major boost to Theresa May's hopes of a General Election landslide on June 8, with the Conservatives picking up more than 270 councillors and gaining control of eight authorities.

But Professor Rallings warned the prime minister that she will have to make huge gains over Labour in the Midlands and the north if she is to achieve the 100-or-so Commons majority she wants ahead of Brexit negotiations.

Speaking on the ITV lunchtime news, Professor Rallings said: "Four years ago, from nowhere, Ukip won 150 county council seats and they'll be lucky to have seats in double figures when the counting finishes.

"It seems that almost entirely that vote from four years ago has gone to the Conservatives and that's enabled them to pick up seats.