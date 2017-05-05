- ITV Report
Conservatives giving themselves 'wonderful platform' ahead of General Election, says ITV News analyst
- ITV News Election Analyst Colin Rallings gives his analysis
The Conservatives are "winning seats back from Ukip and not losing them to the Lib Dems", putting them in a "wonderful platform" ahead of next month's General Election, ITV News' Election Analyst has said.
Early results from Thursday's local elections gave a major boost to Theresa May's hopes of a General Election landslide on June 8, with the Conservatives picking up more than 270 councillors and gaining control of eight authorities.
But Professor Rallings warned the prime minister that she will have to make huge gains over Labour in the Midlands and the north if she is to achieve the 100-or-so Commons majority she wants ahead of Brexit negotiations.
Speaking on the ITV lunchtime news, Professor Rallings said: "Four years ago, from nowhere, Ukip won 150 county council seats and they'll be lucky to have seats in double figures when the counting finishes.
"It seems that almost entirely that vote from four years ago has gone to the Conservatives and that's enabled them to pick up seats.
"But the other thing that we thought might happen in these local elections was that the Liberal Democrats would do quite well and I suspect they might have done rather better if there hadn't been a General Election, because they've been doing very well in local bi-elections."
"The Conservatives are winning seats back from Ukip and not losing them to the Lib Dems which gives them a wonderful platform before you even talk about how they're doing against Labour."
Looking ahead to next month's crucial vote, Professor Rallings added: "The marginals that we're looking at in the General Election are in the Midlands and the north.
"This election is about the Conservatives winning seats from Labour.
"There's no one else that they can really win seats from and if they don't win those seats from Labour, Mrs May won't build the majority towards 100 which is what she wants to do, and to win those seats she has to go back into parts of the Midlands and the north where the Conservatives haven't been for a generation or more."