Construction boss jailed over 'wholly needless' death of woman crushed by half-tonne windows

A construction boss has been jailed for a year over the death of a woman who was crushed when window frames weighing half a tonne fell on top of her in central London.

Kelvin Adsett, 64, was sentenced at the Old Bailey for gross negligence over the "wholly needless" death of lawyer Amanda Telfer in 2012.

Site manager Damian Lakin-Hall, 50, was sentenced to six months - suspended for two years - for failing to take reasonable care of safety whilst at work.

Ms Telfer was killed when a stack of large unglazed frames collapsed on her as she walked past a building site in Mayfair.

The six-week trial heard the 43-year-old's death could have been prevented if a series of obvious and straightforward steps had been taken.

The frames, which together weighed 1,444lb (655kg), had been left leaning against a wall overnight and had raised public concern after being seen moving in the wind.