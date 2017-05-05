Donald Trump and Australian PM meet after 'testy' phone call

US President Donald Trump has met Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull after a tense first phone call between the pair hit the headlines in January.

The men cleared the air and Trump declared that they "get along great - always have" during a meeting aboard the USS Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York.

He said that media reports of the "terrible" call had been exaggerated but admitted the conversation shortly after his inauguration was "testy".