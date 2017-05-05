Expert tells pupil's inquest: 'Give all schools inhalers and adrenaline'

Nasar Ahmed, 14, died four days after collapsing at school. Credit: Family handout

All schools should be fitted with specialist inhalers and adrenaline equipment, a respiratory expert recommended following the death of a teenage boy. Pupil Nasar Ahmed died four days after collapsing during a detention period at Bow School in east London on November 10 last year. The 14-year-old, who had a host of allergies, is believed to have eaten a meal made using milk, one of his allergens, triggering his collapse. Staff who fought to save Nasar had access to an inhaler and EpiPen from Nasar's personal medical box for five minutes before paramedics took over, but were unsure whether to use them. The inquest heard the youngster died from a brain injury most likely brought on by an anaphylactic allergic reaction.

Nasar attended Bow School in east London. Credit: PA

Giving evidence at Poplar Coroner's Court, Dr Chinedu Nwokoro gave the opinion that all schools should be fitted with medical equipment such as adrenaline injectors and inhalers. Speaking of the use of injectors such as EpiPens, he said: "If (a patient) has got respiratory compromise, give it; if (they) lose consciousness, give it; if there is any doubt, give it. It's not wrong." Staff at the school had sought advice from a 999 call handler on whether to use an EpiPen on Nasar but did not receive an answer before paramedics arrived. The inquest also heard an incorrect health care plan, containing a mistakenly downgraded allergy plan for Nasar, did not contain specific advice on when to use an EpiPen.

An expert called for inhalers to be installed in schools. Credit: PA