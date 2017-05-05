Government propose 'scrappage' scheme to get older vans and cars off Britain's roads

A "targeted" scheme to get older, more polluting vans or cars off the roads could be introduced under draft plans published by the Government.

The proposal is part of a draft plan to improve air quality by reducing nitrogen dioxide levels in the UK.

The Government is consulting on a range of measures including the option to introduce clean air zones in England to reduce pollution in urban areas.

These could include charges to enter and move around in the designated area.

The Government plan also calls for local authorities to develop "new and creative solutions to reduce emissions as quickly as possible, while avoiding undue impact on the motorist".

A consultation period will run until 15 June with the final plan to be published on 31 July.