Flights suspended at London Heathrow following 'security issue'

All flights from Heathrow Terminal 3 were grounded due to a "security issue", an airport spokeswoman said.

No flights were able to take off for a "short time" on Friday morning after reports of a "suspicious package", a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said.

Passengers said aircraft scheduled to depart were searched by armed police as they waited on the runway.

Tim Chambers, a passenger on a BA flight to Bilbao, said the captain on his flight had told passengers the delays were due to an incident involving a man said to have grabbed his bag and run through security.