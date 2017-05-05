Labour braced for heavy losses as Tories make gains

Labour is braced for heavy losses in the local elections just weeks before the country goes to the polls to decide who takes the keys to Number 10.

Early results show the Tories are set to take a number of seats from Jeremy Corbyn's party.

The Conservatives won control of Warwickshire, Lincolnshire and Gloucestershire as results continue to be counted.

Experts had forecast that the contests in parts of England and the whole of Scotland and Wales would be difficult for the Labour Party.

Indications suggested the Tories had mopped up some of Ukip's vote - a trend which will boost Theresa May's chances of getting her grip on power at the General Election on June 8.