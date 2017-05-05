Labour's extraordinary campaign

I've never known an opposition campaign like Labour's in this general election - and I doubt anyone alive has either.

Because having talked to many Labour candidates tonight after the party's near rout in the local elections, their cunning plan to keep their seats is to hide from Jeremy Corbyn's national campaign, stay in their constituencies and fight on purely local issues.

The point is that they regard their leader as toxic and do not want to be publicly associated with him.

"When I knock on doors I tell people they can vote for me if they like me and not have any fear of Jeremy becoming prime minister - because there is absolutely no chance of that" said one.

Another told me: "My campaign literature makes it absolutely clear that I do not take instructions from the leadership".