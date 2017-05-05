- ITV Report
Taken literally: Liam Neeson demands free sandwich in Vancouver restaurant
Liam Neeson's very particular skillset is usually focused on catching baddies and saving the day rather than tracking down free food, but the Hollywood action hero has made an exception in Vancouver.
Staff at the Big Sandwich Company heard the star was in town to film Hard Powder and wrote the message: "Liam Neeson eats here for free" on a board outside the restaurant on Tuesday morning.
In a thrilling development just a few hours later, the actor surprised everyone by taking them up on their offer.
The Taken star walked into the eaterie in character and growled: "Where is my free sandwich?" at stunned staff, TMZ reports.
The 64-year-old was too busy to stay and eat in the restaurant but did take time to pose with workers.
A new sandwich, the Neeson, has now been created in his honour.
"That's because it has a lot of beef, a one-two punch of bacon and hickory sticks and spice that will get revenge on you tomorrow," spokesman Alex Johrden told CBC.
Neeson's latest film is about a snowplow driver seeking revenge against the drug dealers he thinks killed his son.
He has also starred in Schindler's List, Star Wars, Love Actually, Batman Begins, Les Miserables and The Mission.