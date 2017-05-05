Taken literally: Liam Neeson demands free sandwich in Vancouver restaurant

Liam Neeson's very particular skillset is usually focused on catching baddies and saving the day rather than tracking down free food, but the Hollywood action hero has made an exception in Vancouver.

Staff at the Big Sandwich Company heard the star was in town to film Hard Powder and wrote the message: "Liam Neeson eats here for free" on a board outside the restaurant on Tuesday morning.

In a thrilling development just a few hours later, the actor surprised everyone by taking them up on their offer.

The Taken star walked into the eaterie in character and growled: "Where is my free sandwich?" at stunned staff, TMZ reports.