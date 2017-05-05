Tory Tim Bowles is West of England's first mayor

Conservative Tim Bowles has become the first regional mayor for the West of England.

Mr Bowles achieved a total of 70,300 votes narrowly beating Labour candidate Lesley Mansell who got 65,923 votes.

Counting went to second-preference votes as no candidates achieved more than 50% in the first-preference round.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, Tees Valley and the West Midlands will also elect new mayors.

The results are expected later.