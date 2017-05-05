Advertisement

Tory Tim Bowles is West of England's first mayor

Tim Bowles narrowly beat Labour to become the West of England's first mayor.

Conservative Tim Bowles has become the first regional mayor for the West of England.

Mr Bowles achieved a total of 70,300 votes narrowly beating Labour candidate Lesley Mansell who got 65,923 votes.

Counting went to second-preference votes as no candidates achieved more than 50% in the first-preference round.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, Tees Valley and the West Midlands will also elect new mayors.

The results are expected later.
