Macron's team says it suffered 'massive' cyber attack

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign team says it has been the target of a "massive and coordinated" hacking attack.

His campaign said in a statement late Friday night that some campaign emails and financial documents were hacked a few weeks ago and are now being circulated on social media, but that they have been mixed with false documents.

It said whoever is behind the leaked documents is trying to "seed doubt and disinformation" and destabilise Sunday's presidential runoff.

Macron's campaign team compared it to emails leaked from Hillary Clinton's US presidential campaign.

