New mayor Andy Burnham 'snubs' Jeremy Corbyn 'to go celebrating'

Jeremy Corbyn received an apparent snub from Andy Burnham - as the new mayor of Greater Manchester mayor appeared to go out celebrating.

The Labour leader held a rally with supporters on the steps of the Manchester Convention Centre on Friday just hours after Mr Burnham's emphatic election to the post with 63% of the votes.

But as Mr Corbyn praised the former Leigh MP's majority as "stupendous", his colleague was conspicuously absent.

The Labour leader told ITV News that Mr Burnham was "busy working for Manchester already", but a picture on Twitter seemed to suggest he was enjoying celebratory drinks at a bar.

ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt understands that Mr Burnham's team told Labour HQ they wouldn't be attending the photo-call.