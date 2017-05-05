North Korea claims US tried to assassinate Kim Jong-un

North Korea has accused US agents of masterminding an attempt to assassinate Kim Jong-un using a biological weapon.

The country's Ministry of State Security claimed that CIA agents worked with South Korean spies to recruit an "ideologically corrupted and bribed" North Korean citizen to carry out the plot.

He was to be given a bio-chemical weapon such as a delayed-action radioactive or "nano-poisonous" substance which was to be used on Mr Kim at a public appearance, according to the reports.

The ministry said the citizen had been recruited while working in Russia in June 2014 and received a series of payments in return for his cooperation, according to reports in state media.

Western spy agents contacted the man just a month ago to say the CIA had decided on which poison to use, it was claimed.