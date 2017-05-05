- ITV Report
-
Pete Doherty performs at anti-Le Pen rally in Paris
Pete Doherty has performed at an anti-Marine Le Pen rally in Paris.
The Libertines and Babyshambles singer joined other artists and students rallying against racism in France.
He said far-right French presidential candidate Le Pen's anti-immigration policy is "not some distant threat, you know. It's like a shadow at the gate".
The concert, which saw some 30 performers and dozens of anti-racism and other groups gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris on Thursday night, was part-organised by several French youth organisations.
The crowd held signs reading "Multicoloured people = Happy France" and "No borders, no nations".
Ms Le Pen faces centrist Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential run-off on Sunday.