Pupil's Star Wars costume prompts armed police response

A pupil who dressed up as Darth Vader prompted a security scare that saw armed police called out to his high school and students evacuated.

The unnamed student at Ashwaubenon High School in the US state of Wisconsin dressed up as the iconic baddie to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4th.

But he found the force was very much against him after his outfit was mistaken for body armour, prompting a full-scale police response.