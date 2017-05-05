Skin patch costing just 39p could save lives of thousands of stroke victims

A skin patch costing just 39p could help save thousands of lives by improving the chances of surviving a stroke, researchers claim.

The patch is applied to the shoulder or back and gives a blood pressure lowering drug through the skin as a patient is rushed to hospital.

Results from a small early trial suggest it could potentially halve the stroke death rate.

Each year in the UK an estimated 40,000 people die from strokes, one of the leading causes of death in the country.

British Heart Foundation researcher Professor Philip Bath, from the University of Nottingham, said: "We believe that by improving blood flow in the brain in stroke patients we can dramatically improve their survival chances and recovery.

"This patch enables us to do this within minutes and early trials have been very promising."

Strokes are generally caused by an artery clot or burst blood vessel, and often result in serious brain damage.

A quarter of patients who survive are permanently disabled.

The drug in the patch, glyceryl trinitrate (GTN), lowers blood pressure and opens up blood vessels.

This, in turn, may reduce the damage caused in the minutes and hours after a stroke.

An initial trial of the GTN patch involving 41 acute stroke patients in the East Midlands ambulance region showed it halved the death rate from 38% to 16%.

The findings were published in the journal Stroke.