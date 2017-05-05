Two men charged with murder and aggravated burglary over death of businessman Guy Hedger

Two men have been charged with murder and aggravated burglary in relation to the death of a businessman who was shot at his Dorset home.

Guy Hedger, 61, was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in his home in Ringwood, St Ives.

Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, were charged on Friday afternoon and are due to appear at Bournemouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Dorset Police announced.

Both men are from Verney Close in Bournemouth.

A 40-year-old Bournemouth woman and a 40-year-old man continue to be questioned by detectives in relation to Mr Hedger's death.