- ITV Report
-
Two men charged with murder and aggravated burglary over death of businessman Guy Hedger
Two men have been charged with murder and aggravated burglary in relation to the death of a businessman who was shot at his Dorset home.
Guy Hedger, 61, was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in his home in Ringwood, St Ives.
Jason Baccus, 41, and Scott Keeping, 44, were charged on Friday afternoon and are due to appear at Bournemouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, Dorset Police announced.
Both men are from Verney Close in Bournemouth.
A 40-year-old Bournemouth woman and a 40-year-old man continue to be questioned by detectives in relation to Mr Hedger's death.
Detective Superintendent Kevin Connolly said the charges brought against the two men followed a "fast moving and thorough investigation" which remains active.
"Even though two men have been charged, Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire, Head of the Major Crime Team, continues to lead the investigation and any witnesses, who are yet to speak with officers, are asked to contact Dorset Police," he said.
"There will continue to be a heightened police presence in the area while enquiries take place and our local policing team is there for residents, should they have any concerns."
Mr Hedger was a director of the Avonbourne International Business and Enterprise Trust, which runs colleges and a primary school in the Bournemouth area.
The insurance executive's 48-year-old partner, Simon-Pierre Hedger-Cooper, a voluntary sector worker, was also in the house on the night he was shot.
- Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 30:53
- Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org